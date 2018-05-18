World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Germany responds to USA's ultimatum about Nord Stream 2 project

World » Europe

The import of liquefied natural gas from the United States will not grow, even if Germany exits the  Nord Stream-2 project, German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmeier said.

Germany responds to USA's ultimatum about Nord Stream 2 project. 62488.jpeg

"The US is looking for sales markets. We can understand this, and we are prepared to take effort to ensure this gas reaches Germany easier. Presently, however, it remains much more expensive than the gas delivered via the pipeline," the minister told ARD.

In addition, if the US does not change its tactics of behaviour and continues thinking only of its economic interests, then Europe will act similarly, the minister added.

Earlier, Us officials said that the United Stats may impose sanctions on the companies involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. US Assistant Secretary of State Sandra Oudkirk said that Washington could consider retaliatory measures within the framework of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. She explained the US position as follows: the construction of the gas pipeline will strengthen Europe's dependence on the Russian natural gas.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany regards the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a safe economic project for Europe.

Nord Stream is an offshore natural gas pipeline from Vyborg in the Russian Federation to Greifswald in Germany that is owned and operated by Nord Stream AG. The project includes two parallel lines. The first line was laid by May 2011 and was inaugurated on 8 November 2011. The second line was laid in 2011-2012 and was inaugurated on 8 October 2012. At 1,222 kilometres (759 mi) in length, it is the longest sub-sea pipeline in the world, surpassing the Langeled pipeline. It has an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic metres (1.9 trillion cubic feet), but its capacity is planned to be doubled to 110 billion cubic metres (3.9 trillion cubic feet) by 2019, by laying two additional lines.

Topics Germany natural gas nord stream liquified natural gas Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Real life stories
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Readers' top
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
News All >
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
China launches railway communication with Iran
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?

Washington's three main European vassal states, Britain, France, and Germany have objected to Trump's unilateral action. Trump is of the opinion that the multi-nation agreement depends only on Washington

Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Conflicts
Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Felicity Arbuthnot Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem. Felicity Arbuthnot Dmitry Sudakov World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work? Contributor submission
Comments
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed