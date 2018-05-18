World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia

World » Europe

Amnesty International (AI) warned that the arrival of Western politicians for the 2018 World Cup in Russia would give Moscow an opportunity to use this fact for propaganda purposes.


How can some Russians hate the Olympics?

AI Germany General Secretary Markus Beeko told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung publication that against the backdrop of massive restrictions of freedom of the press, speech and meetings in Russia, the annexation of a Ukrainian territory and Russia's involvement in international law violations in Syria, foreign politicians need to think twice before making a decision to come to Russia for the World Cup tournament.

When Beeko was asked whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel or Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier should go to Russia for the purpose, the official did not give a direct answer.

At the same time, Beeko reminded that governments of different countries traditionally use sports competitions to appear in favourable light to the public and demonstrate their greatness and recognition.

It is worthy of note that prior to the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Western human rights defenders stirred international media hype over the issue of "harassment" of LGBT people in Russia. However, the topic quickly faded away as soon as the Games started.

Topics world cup 2018 Sochi Olympic games Russian anti-gay law amnesty international
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Real life stories
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Readers' top
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
News All >
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
TV ad showing red menstrual blood shocks Ukrainians
China launches railway communication with Iran
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Columnists
Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?

Washington's three main European vassal states, Britain, France, and Germany have objected to Trump's unilateral action. Trump is of the opinion that the multi-nation agreement depends only on Washington

Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Economics
Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge

Russia will not be the only country to use the Crimean Bridge which President Putin is opening on May 15. Ukraine and European countries will be able to use the bridge for profitable transit to Asia

Russia will not be the only country to use Crimean Bridge
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine counts losses it will suffer because of Crimean Bridge
Conflicts
Netanyahu calls Turkish President Erdogan 'specialist in slaughter'
Economics
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Felicity Arbuthnot Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem. Felicity Arbuthnot Dmitry Sudakov World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Is Putin’s Strategy Finally Beginning To Work? Contributor submission
Comments
Amnesty International wants world leaders to ignore World Cup 2018 in Russia
Russia officially announces plans to create offshore zones
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
World cocooned by the peace of Ramadan
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Draft Dodger in Chief Dodges "Historic" Opening of US Embassy, Jerusalem.
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed