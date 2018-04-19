World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Germany begs USA for release

World » Europe

The German authorities will ask the United States to free German companies from participating in the sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Germany begs USA for release. 62365.jpeg

During his visit to Washington, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz intends to seek special conditions for German businesses in relation to sanctions against Russia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also intends to raise this issue at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in late April.

German industrial giants, including Siemens, Daimler and Volkswagen, which do business in Russia, also lobby this approach because they do not want to suffer losses against the backdrop of the crisis in the US-Russian relationship.

According to leaders of German companies, new sanctions may cost Germany hundreds of millions of euros. The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, a member of the European Parliament, said that the policy to isolate Russia was a serious geopolitical mistake, especially after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Russia is a European country, and the EU needs to have not only partnership, but also privileged relations with Russia, the official said. The European economy suffered 17.6 billion euros of losses in 2015.

A study conducted by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) said that the economic  damage caused by the sanctions against Russia amounted to 17.6 billion euros, whereas 400,000 EU citizens lost their jobs. An analysis of the economic state of 27 countries, Austria, Germany, France, Italy and Poland have suffered from the imposition of sanctions against Russia most.

For example, Austria, where exports to Russia in 2015 decreased by almost 40% compared to the previous year, lost 550 million euros and about 7,000 jobs. In Germany, as many 97,000 people were fired, whereas economic losses amounted to six billion euros. France lost 1.63 billion euros, Italy - about one billion euros, Poland - 1.36 billion euros, the Czech Republic - 760 million euros.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA happy anti-Russian sanctions bury Europe
Topics Germany sanctions European Union economic sanctions sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Geopolitics of water
Europe
Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies
Columnists
The Provocateur - Israel The Big Loser
Readers' top
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
US wants to urgently invest $65 million in Donbass
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts

It was either inability to analyze or pure cowardice, but the cruise missile attack on Syria had a purely political outcome that would not affect the outcome of the Syrian conflict. The US is obviously revisiting the Iraq crisis from 2003

USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Columnists
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Asia
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Companies
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Politics
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack

Russia had already conducted its investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Douma and did not find either a single sign of the chemical attack or witnesses

Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
US wants to urgently invest $65 million in Donbass
Americas
US wants to urgently invest $65 million in Donbass
Columnists
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts

It was either inability to analyze or pure cowardice, but the cruise missile attack on Syria had a purely political outcome that would not affect the outcome of the Syrian conflict. The US is obviously revisiting the Iraq crisis from 2003

USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Companies
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Asia
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Politics
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Costantino Ceoldo Geopolitics of water Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission The Provocateur - Israel The Big Loser Contributor submission
Comments
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Trump's two 'nice and smart missiles' delivered to Russian military
Washington officials claim Russia attacked American military men in Syria
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Washington officials claim Russia attacked American military men in Syria
Washington officials claim Russia attacked American military men in Syria
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Washington officials claim Russia attacked American military men in Syria
Russia ready for military operation in Syria, warns of catastrophic consequences
Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed