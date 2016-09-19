Worst result ever: Merkel voted down at elections

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The Christian Democratic Union of Germany has gained only 17.6% at the parliamentary elections on September 18.

As a result of the voting which took place in Berlin Sunday, the ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and Christian Democratic Union of Germany lost their majority.

According to the Deutsche, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany headed by Angela Merkel has shown the worst result ever - 17.6% and turned out to be in the second place.

21.6% of the voters voted for the Social Democratic Party of Germany, which came first. The third are the Left with 15.6%. The Greens and the Alternative for Germany have 15.2% and 14.2% respectively, while the Free Democratic Party gained 6.7%.

Thus, there will be six parties in the Parliament and they will have to look for new options of political unions. Experts assume that the Social Democratic Party of Germany will have to create a new coalition, but seats of the Christian Democratic Union won't be enough.

The most probable is union of the Social Democrats with the Left and the Greens.

Merkel's state is dire: new chancellor is on the way

