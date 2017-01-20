Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster

20.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster. 59632.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/7Dney

Most members of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos are horrified by the impending global political catastrophe that may happen in the world after the election of Donald Trump, Rosnano's chief Anatoly Chubais said.

According to Chubais, there is nothing horrible happening in the world of economy, but there is a catastrophe coming in the world of politics.

"The world that was built after WWII is falling apart - that world does not exist anymore," he said.

Chubais shares the view of one of the largest participant of the Davis forum, the USA. A US official stated at the forum that Trump had two options: he could either take back all the words that he had said so far or he would take the world to a global disaster.

Chubais referred to the "superliberal" speech from Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the opening of the  Davos Forum. Xi's speech was an ode to market economy, Chubais said. At the same time, Trump stated that the USA could introduce import duties in its relations with other countries. "The world is turning up side down," Chubais said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the head of Rosnano, the last time, when the atmosphere of horror was dominating in Davos, was in 2009, when the global financial crisis was unfolding. "The degree of horror now, in 2017, is equal to the degree of horror in 2009," he said.

In early January, Trump said that Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation would have to pay high customs duties in the US, should Toyota build a new plant in Mexico to assemble vehicles there for the US market.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Trump’s success shocks global markets
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Ukraine denies citizenship to foreign mercenaries
Ukraine denies citizenship to foreign mercenaries
There are many foreign citizens, including Russian nationals, in the ranks of "defenders of Ukraine"
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA? Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?

Video

Society

Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves

Popular photos

World

Ukraine denies citizenship to foreign mercenaries
Ukraine denies citizenship to foreign mercenaries
Donald Trump s inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared great sultan
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared 'great sultan'
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service