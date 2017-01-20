Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster

Source: Fotodom.ru/7Dney

Most members of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos are horrified by the impending global political catastrophe that may happen in the world after the election of Donald Trump, Rosnano's chief Anatoly Chubais said.

According to Chubais, there is nothing horrible happening in the world of economy, but there is a catastrophe coming in the world of politics.

"The world that was built after WWII is falling apart - that world does not exist anymore," he said.

Chubais shares the view of one of the largest participant of the Davis forum, the USA. A US official stated at the forum that Trump had two options: he could either take back all the words that he had said so far or he would take the world to a global disaster.

Chubais referred to the "superliberal" speech from Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the opening of the Davos Forum. Xi's speech was an ode to market economy, Chubais said. At the same time, Trump stated that the USA could introduce import duties in its relations with other countries. "The world is turning up side down," Chubais said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the head of Rosnano, the last time, when the atmosphere of horror was dominating in Davos, was in 2009, when the global financial crisis was unfolding. "The degree of horror now, in 2017, is equal to the degree of horror in 2009," he said.

In early January, Trump said that Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation would have to pay high customs duties in the US, should Toyota build a new plant in Mexico to assemble vehicles there for the US market.

