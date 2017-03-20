Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Devastating floods in store for Europe and Russia in 2017

20.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Devastating floods in store for Europe and Russia in 2017. 60002.jpeg

The water level in the North Sea is expected to rise in the near future, experts at the Center for European Research said. According to them, the level of the water in the North Sea will rise by one meter. This would be enough to ravage Europe with devastating floods every year.

The water level in the North, as well as in the Baltic Seas is expected to rise due to the phenomenon of global warming.

Global warming will make tidal waves more powerful  by at least 30 percent by the end of the current century in the southern hemisphere, the scientists also said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Meteorological Service,  Alexander Frolov, said that Russia would have to deal with the largest flood in 100 years in 2017. Spring has come to Russia too early this year, with March being unusually warm. The temperatures that Russia has seen recently in March are typical of April. Water levels are expected to be dangerously high on the rivers of Siberia. Floodwater are expected to come to Altai, Tuva, Khakassia, as well as Novosibirsk, Kemerovo and Tomsk regions.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Global warming takes Earth to darkness
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
The Syrian army shot down one of four military aircraft of the Israeli Air Force that entered Syrian airspace.
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
The multi-purpose aircraft carrier will have a total displacement of about 95,000 tons. Its length, width and draft will make up 330×42×11 meters. The width of the flight deck will be 85 meters. The...
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev

Video

Society

In Ufa, police arrest stubborn alien. Video
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video
Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg

Popular photos

World

Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Germany s economic Reich in Europe falling apart
Germany's 'economic Reich' in Europe falling apart
Turkey to purchase world s best air defence systems from Russia
Turkey to purchase world's best air defence systems from Russia
Britain to suppress Russian aggression with tanks and drones
Britain to suppress Russian aggression with tanks and drones

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service