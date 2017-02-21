Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims

British tabloid The Daily Star wrote that Russia could explode a nuclear bomb on a secret range ground in the Arctic, on Novaya Zemlya. The newspaper assumed that the nuclear explosion that Russia secretly conducted was the reason behind the increased radiation background in Europe.

The presence of radioactive substances iodine-131 was registered in Northern Europe in January. The Daily Star noted that the radioactive substance was first registered in northern Norway - close to the former Russian nuclear test site on Novaya Zemlya. At the same time, no other European country has confirmed an increase in the level of radiation background.

To confirm a nuclear explosion, the United States sent a special airplane to the area of ​​the proposed test. The US has used the aircraft before to analyse the radiation background above the territory of North Korea. Yet, the tabloid provided no confirmation to the data.

