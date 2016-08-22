Pravda.ru

News » Europe

USA and Ukraine to hold observation flight above Russia

22.08.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
USA and Ukraine to hold observation flight above Russia. 58685.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

On August 22-27, Ukraine and the USA will conduct an observation flight above the territory of the Russian Federation under the Open Skies Treaty, Interfax reports with reference to to Acting Chief of the Russian National Center for Nuclear Risk Reduction, Sergei Zabello.

The flight will be carried out with the use of the US observation aircraft OC-135B, equipped with surveillance equipment and aerial cameras. The aircraft will take off from the airport of the city of Ulan-Ude.

In turn, Russia expects to carry out observation flights on board the Tu-154M Lk-1 observation aircraft over the US and Canada.

The flight over the United States will be conducted on August 22-27; the aircraft will take off from the Open Skies airport at Wright Patterson, Ohio. The maximum range of the flight will make up 4,900 kilometers.

The observation flight over Canada will be carried out on August 29-September 3 (from the Open Skies airfield in Trenton). The maximum range will make up 5,400 kilometers.

The aircraft used for overflight are equipped with optical systems, infrared sensors and radars. All the equipment has pre-specified resolution limits.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 to control arms, prevent and resolve crises within the OSCE. The document was signed by 34 countries; Russia ratified the treaty in 2001.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
The first underwater nuclear explosion was carried out at Bikini Atoll in 1946. In 2016, burkini, Islamic swimsuit, produced a social explosion on French beaches. The French Themis grossly violated...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets

Video

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia s heroic tally
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia's heroic tally
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism

Popular photos

World

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Ukraine s ex-president predicts Russia s death
Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
France to become Russia s key European ally after presidential election
France to become Russia's key European ally after presidential election

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service