Pravda.ru

News » Europe

PACE President wants Russia's rights reinstated to the fullest

24.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
PACE President wants Russia's rights reinstated to the fullest. 59650.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Pedro Agramunt, stated that the PACE should lift all political sanctions from the Russian delegation.  

In a conversation with Russian and Ukrainian journalists, Agramunt expressed his regret over Russia's decision not to participate in the work of the Assembly. According to him, Russia should have full rights at the PACE.  

"I believe that the Russians should be here in the Assembly, and they should have full rights in the organisation. But it is not up to me to make the decision - it is the assembly that should make the decision," Agramunt said, noting that it was only his personal thoughts. "The Council of Europe will not stand on both feet without cooperation with the Russian Federation," the official added.  

In 2014 and 2015, the PACE adopted a resolution that deprived Russia of the right to vote, the right to participate in the work of statutory bodies and of the right to monitor elections. As a result,  Moscow refused to send documents to the Assembly to confirm the powers of the delegation. 

In early September, PACE's President Pedro Agramunt said that he would like to resume dialogue with Russia.  

In January 2017, the Russian delegation intended to return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, only if the rights of the Russian delegation in the work of the body could be restored to the fullest. The Russian Federation has paid the fee to the Council of Europe for 2017, including the part for the work at the PACE. 

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Putin condemns Europe
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice. Kiev intends to hold Russia accountable for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression...
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone

Video

Society

Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?

Popular photos

World

China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Iran becomes a major problem
Iran becomes a major problem
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service