Pravda.ru

News » Europe

German bridges appear to be serious obstacles for US armored vehicles

24.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
German bridges appear to be serious obstacles for US armored vehicles. 59652.jpeg
AP photo

The US army has come across "unexpected difficulties" during the redeployment of armored vehicles from the German port of Bremerhaven to Poland.

According to The Wall Street Journal, several vehicles were seriously damaged during the transportation. The vehicles crashed into the bridges, the height of which turned out to be lower than the military expected. Five armored vehicles were left in Germany, and the military have not found a safe way for their transportation yet.

Several US tanks had their batteries discharged upon their arrival to Europe, commander of US forces in Europe, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said. He also acknowledged that Washington did not have sufficient knowledge about the infrastructure of those NATO members that used to be part of the former Soviet bloc.

The United States is currently moving to Europe 87 M1 Abrams tanks, 144 armored vehicles M2 Bradley, 18 self-propelled howitzers M109 Paladin and four thousand troops to support operations Atlantic Resolve Operation. The goal of the maneuvers is to contain the potential of the Russian Federation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


NATO to deploy F-22 Raptor jets in Europe to Russia's great excitement
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Can Ukraine take the Crimea from Russia? Will The Hague help?
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice. Kiev intends to hold Russia accountable for committing acts of terrorism and discrimination during its illegal aggression...
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Oh dear reader the United States continues to devolve into pure Twilight Zone. The lastest is the recent assassination attempt on the life of Trump insider and loyalist, Roger Stone. Who is Roger...
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA

Video

Society

Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Man sells his cat with extrasensory abilities for $265,000
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?

Popular photos

World

China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Welcome to the United States of Russia
Iran becomes a major problem
Iran becomes a major problem
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Special report from Brussels says Trump is coming to crush Europe
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Watch out for provocations against Russia
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster
Davos Forum horrified by impending global disaster

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service