World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Skripals fall under heavy British pressure

World » Europe

Yulia Skripal's video address that was aired on Russian TV on May 23 raised doubts as to whether she spoke as a free person. Many Russian native speakers found some of her expressions strange to their ears. It appears that the original speech was written in English before it was translated into Russian and given to Yulia.

Skripals fall under heavy British pressure. 62501.jpeg
Source: Rex/Shutterstock

The Kremlin also believes that the British authorities put pressure on Yulia Skripal.

"The British authorities continue violating the Vienna Convention, because Russia has never been able to have consular access to Yulia Skripal. We do not know any details about her current condition, whether she is subjected to pressure, we do not know her whereabouts, nor do we know whether she made those statements at her own will," Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No one has seen her, we haven't seen any live interviews with her, and we do not know whether this information is trustworthy at all, given that all this is unfolding against the background of a massive, second-to-none provocation that the British side has been implementing," he added.

Psychologist and expert in criminal law Mikhail Vinogradov told Pravda.Ru that it was only Yulia who could tell the world the truth. "It was Russian intelligence that forced her to go to London, and the British counterintelligence did not have anything against it," he said.

"The British counterintelligence needs them, and the Russian intelligence needs them too. There is a delicate game between special services, and the Skripals are working on both sides, voluntarily or not," the psychologist told Pravda.Ru.

According to retired FSB general Alexander Mikhailov, Sergei Skripal was not a "double agent" nor did he work for Russia after his exchange in 2007 year. "This is absolute nonsense, because an exposed intelligence officer is of no interest for Russia as a double agent," he told Pravda.Ru. 

Topics salisbury russian spy spy scandal yulia skripal sergei skripal skripal poisoning
Comments
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most
Technologies and discoveries
Students of UC reinvent the consumption of legumes
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Readers' top
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
News All >
Skripals fall under heavy British pressure
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
UK cracks down on 'dirty Russian money'
Russians massively break traffic rules on Crimea Bridge
Europa League: Atlético 3 Marseille 0
Russian nuclear-powered submarine passes through Arctic ice. Video
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on remarks in the US media about failures in launching nuclear-capable missiles in Russia

Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
History, traditions
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Politics
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Americas
Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989

More than 5.8 million people voted for Nicholas Maduro at the presidential election in Venezuela. This is more than a quarter of registered voters. Why did those people vote for the man, who, as Western media write, took Venezuela to the brink of collapse?

Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Asia
Iran's next moves on nuclear deal much more important - Kremlin
Politics
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Politics
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea

It has long been understood that the West has been trying to subject Russian borders to total control. We have not seen such activity even during the Cold War

Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Beautiful and terrifying: Russia shows video of Bulava ICBM underwater salvo launch
Politics
Beautiful and terrifying: Russia shows video of Bulava ICBM underwater salvo launch
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Asia
Iran's next moves on nuclear deal much more important - Kremlin
Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine's exit from Commonwealth of Independent States will affect common Ukrainians most Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Students of UC reinvent the consumption of legumes Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989 Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Foreign Ministry official explains why Russia had to sell Alaska to US
Kremlin on failed nuclear missile tests: 'Listen to President Putin and believe him!'
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Attempts to blame Russia for MH17 disaster continue zealously
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
Elon Musk wants Pravda, but we already have it
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed