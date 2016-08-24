Pravda.ru

France to become Russia's key European ally after presidential election

After the presidential election in April 2017, France will take the course for rapprochement with Russia to ensure stability in the country and prevent new terrorist attacks.

A source in the administration of The Republicans party told the Izvestia newspaper that France was preoccupied with economy, social issues and unemployment three months ago. At present, the country and all parties are primarily concerned about security, protection of national borders and the struggle against terrorism. The need to combat the threat of terrorism made many candidates revise their attitude to Russia. French officials believe that it is possible to defeat radical Islamic forces in cooperation with Moscow.

According to the newspaper, The Republicans originally considered anti-Russian sanctions ineffective. Initially, the issue of anti-Russian sanctions was associated with the implementation of the Minsk Accords. Currently, all agree that restrictive measures are not a solution to political problems, and the implementation of the Minsk agreements can not depend only on one side. The lifting of sanctions, members of the French party believe, will change the economic situation in France.

Noteworthy, French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy announced his plans to run in next year's presidential election.

French political scientist Xavier Moreau said in an interview with Pravda.Ru that Nicolas Sarkozy had good changes to win the upcoming presidential election in France. Sarkozy wants to have good relations with Russia, the expert said.

"In 2007, he was a candidate from the United States. Now he believes that the USA has betrayed him, because the American candidate now is Alain Juppe. He wants his revenge, and it is possible that he will continue his policy of improving ties with Russia. The high point of his career as president was in the field of international relations, when Sarkozy was assisting in the regulation of the war with Georgia," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

Speaking of Sarkozy's nearest rival, Alain Juppe, the expert called him a dangerous competitor for France. "If nothing changes, it means that our submission to the United States will continue, so I think that Juppe is a very dangerous candidate for France," the political scientist said.

