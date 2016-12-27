Israeli Defence Minister calls on Jews to leave France

AP Photo

Avigdor Liberman, the Israeli Minister of Defence and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party, has called on the French Jews to leave France and move to Israel.

The reason of such message is French policy towards the Jewish state and a conference on the Middle Eastern settlement which is planned to take place in Paris on 15 January.

Speaking at the Party's meeting, he claimed that, 'it's enough to watch at France's voting in international organizations for the latest year - UNESCO, UN Security Council, UN Human Rights Council, everything is clear.'

Liberman has already called the future conference to be fruitless, according to him, it will solve no problems and is not going to. 'It is a real tribunal against the Israeli state,' leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu asserted.

Liberman believes that 'the main aim is to damage Israeli security, denigrate the Jewish state.'

'Given information we have, a modern Dreyfus affair is being prepared. But now, instead of a one Jew, all the people of Israel will be in the dock,' the Minister stated.

The Conference in Paris will just deteriorate treatment of Jews in France given terror acts at the Jewish school in the city of Toulouse, kosher shop in Paris, and other anti-Semite incidents, Liberman is sure.

He believes, 'it is time to tell the French Jews: it is not your state, not your land, leave France and come to Israel'. 'It seems to me to be the only right answer to this plot,' the Minister noted.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru