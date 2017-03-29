Pravda.ru

News » Europe

US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will

29.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will. NATO

The US Senate has voted for Montenegro's joining NATO. 86 people voted for, 2 - against. Now the decision is to be signed by the US President Donald Trump.

It should be noted that all the 28 parliaments of the Alliance should approve Montenegro's joining NATO. However, political decision has been already taken, which is evidenced by unanimous voting in the Senate.

A scandal could not have been evaded either. John McCain offered to approve Montenegro's joining NATO under simplified procedure 'given no objections'. However, Senator Rand Paul stood against, and McCain accused him of being a Putin's agent, which evidenced him being insane, according to Rand Paul.

In Montenegro itself there is also no unanimity. The authorities even refused conduct of a referendum, fearing that the majority would reject the idea. There has been even launched a story on a coup d'etat. The Special Prosecutor General Milivoje Katnic claimed that a coup was allegedly orchestrated by some 'Russian nationalists'. At the same time he admitted that there was no evidence.

The British Telegraph reported in February about Russia's trying to make an attempt on the Montenegrin PM, as it was allegedly necessary to deter the country from joining NATO. According to them, the plan was prevented at the last moment.

Pyotr Iskenderov, senior fellow at the Institute of Slavic Studies, has commented Pravda.Ru on the issue before.

'If Montenegro joins NATO, it will allow the alliance to reinforce control over the European south-eastern flank without any serious funding. Montenegro's value is in its geographical position, port infrastructure, which is quite well-developed and allows to use it for fueling of military vessels and arrangement of some more important facilities. It is not excluded, that NATO will try to engage Montenegro in the US air defence, unless Trump freezes it,' the expert noted.

'Montenegro's joining NATO will also be a definite challenge for the Balkan regional security system, as the neighbouring Serbia is a neutral state according to its Constitution and will have to take some measures for reinforcement of its own defence, taking into account that it will be squeezed between the NATO member-states. Croatia - from one side, Albania and Montenegro - from another, Bulgaria, Romania - from the third one. It may provoke a regional armament race, as Serbia will have to take measures on reinforcement of its own defence,' the expert concluded.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Why NATO is put on war footing against Russia
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Commander of NATO's Armed Forces in Europe, US General Curtis Scaparrotti gave a high assessment to Russia's new military equipment. Caliber systems, for example, can be ground-, air- and sea-based...
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
The US has invited Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, to visit a ceremony dedicated to 100th Anniversary of the US joining WWI.
Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar

Video

Society

Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Eastern concepts of women s liberation superior to Western concepts
Eastern concepts of women's liberation superior to Western concepts
Japan calculates damage caused by thousands of suicides
Japan calculates damage caused by thousands of suicides
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video

Popular photos

World

US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service