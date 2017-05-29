Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel

29.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel. Peter the Great nuclear cruiser
Source: Mil.ru

The commander of Russia's Peter the Great nuclear-powered cruiser had to conduct a non-standard maneuver during the passage of the English Channel. The Russian cruiser had to scare off a British  vessel that appeared to be too curious.

A Russian squadron was accompanying the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser, when a British destroyer wedged into the group of Russian warships.

The Russian military, in an attempt to avoid a pre-emergency situation, decided to push the Richmond destroyer aside. To do this, the 250-meter Peter the Great first appeared in front of the ship of the Royal Navy before wedging between the Richmond and  the Admiral Kuznetsov. The curious Englishmen had no choice but to retreat to a safe distance.

Noteworthy, the UK spent as much as 1.4 million pounds for only one operation to control the movement of Russian ships in January of this year.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Admiral Kuznetsov Russian aircraft carrier
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Specialists denied reports about a flying saucer that had been found in Antarctica. It turned out that the saucer was just a rock
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
China issued a warning to the Dewey, a US destroyer that entered the waters of the disputed Nansha (Spratly) archipelago in the South China Sea
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth

Video

Society

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Europa League: Manchester s Moment of Mourinho Magic
Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic

Popular photos

World

Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
World s most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
World's most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Trump demonstrates Montenegro s real place at NATO
Trump demonstrates Montenegro's real place at NATO

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service