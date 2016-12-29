Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Estonians trust NATO no more

29.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Estonians trust NATO no more. Estonia
AP Photo

Only 44% of the Estonian residents believe in direct military aid which NATO would render in case of a threat to the country, while 14% consider that the North Atlantic Alliance would render just political and diplomatic support in such case.

21% of the respondents suppose that membership itself in the Alliance would prevent a possible conflict. While according to 11%, Estonia should not count on NATO's help at all.

Such data was published Thursday in a survey on state defence, which was carried out by the Turu-uuringute AS company at the request of the Defence Ministry. The research says that the Estonians trust their own police and Defence forces more.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the Pentagon has started deploying military hardware in European countries to "calm allies down should Russia manifest aggression." It has become the largest military fortification of the alliance since the Cold War.

Also read: Baltic states pay the price for Russophobian policy

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


NATO to mine Europe
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Russia's Ministry for Transportation does not consider a terrorist attack to be one of the versions that led to the crash of the Tu-154 passenger airliner of the Russian Defence Ministry in the Black...
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
One of the works by world-famous soothsayer Nostradamus mentioned the Northern King. Nostradamus wrote about the ruler of Aquilon, whom specialists correlate with the Russian Federation
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions

Video

Society

Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Popular photos

World

US politicians ask Trump to imprison Clinton
US politicians ask Trump to imprison Clinton
Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO s help
Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO's help
Apple refuses to unlock iPhone of Russian Ambassador’s killer
Apple refuses to unlock iPhone of Russian Ambassador’s killer
Donald Trump wants Henry Kissinger to save the world from war
Donald Trump wants Henry Kissinger to save the world from war
Pakistan and Israel threaten to nuke each other over fake news
Pakistan and Israel threaten to nuke each other over fake news
Israeli Defence Minister calls on Jews to leave France
Israeli Defence Minister calls on Jews to leave France

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service