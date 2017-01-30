Pravda.ru

News » Europe

UK sends missile destroyer to Black Sea to protect Ukraine

30.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
UK sends missile destroyer to Black Sea to protect Ukraine. 59683.jpeg
Source: royalnavy.mod.uk

Destroyer HMS Diamond of the Royal Navy is heading to the Black Sea, to Ukraine.  

The British warship can carry up to 60 marines. Reportedly, the ship will participate in the mission to support 650 British military personnel involved in "secret drills" in Ukraine.

"The UK is sending a clear message that we are committed to defending democracy across the world and support Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," British Defence Minister Michael Fallon said. 

According to The Sunday Mail, it is the first time since the Cold War, when the UK is going for such a mission. The move to send the British destroyer to the shores of Ukraine has followed PM  Theresa May's remarks about the need for the USA and the UK to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin, the newspaper wrote.  

In December of 2016, the Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, stated that NATO naval forces had increased their activities in the Barents, Baltic and Black Seas. According to him, NATO has been increasing military contingents, expanding military infrastructure and arms. These actions are of destructive and provocative nature, the official said.  

Pravda.Ru  

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Moscow not to let NATO seize Black Sea
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine has amused the Internet with its military "super-hardware." A video of the new Ukrainian drone armed with an anti-tank missile system has generated many comments
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
The Russian military have received an opportunity to see everything that happens in the air and in space from the coast of Morocco to Spitzbergen and to the east coast of the United States. The second...
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Video

Society

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Tatiana s Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Tatiana's Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!
Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!

Popular photos

World

Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Washington s servants in Europe change their shoes one after another
Washington's servants in Europe change their shoes one after another
German bridges appear to be serious obstacles for US armored vehicles
German bridges appear to be serious obstacles for US armored vehicles
Donald Trump ready to lift sanctions from Russia single-handedly, sources say
Donald Trump ready to lift sanctions from Russia single-handedly, sources say
US experts name main advantage of Russia s Caliber missiles
US experts name main advantage of Russia's Caliber missiles
UK sends missile destroyer to Black Sea to protect Ukraine
UK sends missile destroyer to Black Sea to protect Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service