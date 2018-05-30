World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Germany tells Ukraine not to mess with Nord Stream 2

World » Europe

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that Ukraine should stop criticising Germany's participation in the Nord Stream-2 project.

Germany tells Ukraine not to mess with Nord Stream 2. 62517.jpeg

At a press briefing in Kiev, Steinmeier tried to explain that "we are also talking about the future and security of Ukraine." "You saw that Germany is making efforts to ensure the transit of gas through Ukraine," he said.

According to the German president, Ukraine's fears of losing its status as a gas transit country have no real basis.

Nord Stream-2 stipulates for the construction of gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Earlier, the United States said that the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline would undermine Ukraine's energy independence. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany regarded the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline as an economic project that was safe for Europe.


Ukraine wants no gas from anyone
Topics gas transit nord stream gas pipeline nord stream 2
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Asia
Syria towards the final victory
Europe
Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger
Readers' top
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
News All >
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine inherited 19 new strategic Tu-160 bombers, but was expecting to sell them being unable to exploit the aircraft

Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?

The big option facing Kim Jong-un, Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is whether or not he can trust the West. Is the USA good for its word?

What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Columnists
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Politics
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57

Ankara plans to buy Russian Su-57 fighters instead of American F-35 fighter aircraft, Yeni Safak said with reference to sources

Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Economics
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Politics
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Asia
Russia ruined Ukraine's plan to sell Tu-160 strategic bombers to China
Contributor submission Will Putin's policy of concession succeed? Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy: At the mercy of the Stranger Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russian FM says what kind of politics Moscow would like to see from Washington
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev. Ukraine immediately blames Russia
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Germany tells Ukraine not to mess with Nord Stream 2
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev. Ukraine immediately blames Russia
Putin turns Crimea and Kaliningrad into two unassailable fortresses
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
USA trains Syrian militants to kill Russians in Syria
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Syria towards the final victory
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russia will not pay any compensations to victims of MH17 crash - Foreign Minister Lavrov
Will Putin's policy of concession succeed?
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed