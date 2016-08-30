Pravda.ru

News » Europe

French President Hollande hopes to bury the hatchet with Russia

30.08.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
French President Hollande hopes to bury the hatchet with Russia. 58739.jpeg
AP photo

French President Francois Hollande expressed his regrets about the deterioration of relations with Russia. Hollande said that lifting the sanctions against Russia was a common interest for both Russia and France.

During the speech before ambassadors at the annual conference of the French Foreign Ministry, Francois Hollande said that the crisis in Ukraine changed the relations between Russia and Europe and caused damage to both sides. Mutual sanctions caused most damage to joint economic projects, the French president said.

"We are all interested in finding the best way out of this situation as soon as possible," Francois Hollande said.

He referred to historical ties between France and Russia and said that the two countries were always maintaining close and friendly relations. Hollande also set out a hope that the French-Russian relations would return back to normal. Francois Hollande noted that Russia should take responsibility for solving crises on the international arena, particularly in Ukraine and Syria. He also expressed a hope that the Norman Quartet of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine would resume its work soon.

The outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis complicated relations between Russia, the EU and the USA. In the summer of 2014, the West introduced economic sanctions against Russia. In response, Moscow imposed counter-sanctions against Western countries.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Will France recognize Crimea as part of Russia?
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets
Russia completes the tests of stratospheric weapons for long-range bombers. The weapons are said to be capable of striking targets at a distance of 1,000 kilometers. The Russian long-range supersonic...
Iranian military detains US destroyer Iranian military detains US destroyer

Video

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
UEFA Leagues: They re off!
UEFA Leagues: They're off!

Popular photos

World

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
UN declares Turkey aggressor
UN declares Turkey aggressor
France to become Russia s key European ally after presidential election
France to become Russia's key European ally after presidential election
Invading sovereign states, ignoring UN
Invading sovereign states, ignoring UN
Ukraine secretly announces 7th large-scale mobilization
Ukraine secretly announces 7th large-scale mobilization
Hillary Clinton may swap White House for prison
Hillary Clinton may swap White House for prison

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service