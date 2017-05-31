Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Russia responds to Montenegro's sanctions

31.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia responds to Montenegro's sanctions. 60598.jpeg

Russia has included Dusko Markovic, sitting Prime Minister of Montenegro and former leader of the Democratic Socialist Party of Montenegro, Milo Dukanovic, on sanctions list. The speaker of the country's parliament, Ivan Brajovic, was included on the list as well.

A Montenegrin newspaper wrote in reference to a source in the foreign affairs ministry of the country that the black list also included the names of 46 other officials, who were barred from entering the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanović accused Russia of "violent interference" in Montenegro's internal affairs in order to prevent the intention of the authorities of the republic to join the North Atlantic Alliance. According to Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova, the accusations from the Montenegrin official were made to justify the country's accession to NATO before the people of Montenegro.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


NATO comes to Poland, but not for drills
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
The commander of Russia's Peter the Great nuclear-powered cruiser had to conduct a non-standard maneuver during the passage of the English Channel
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Specialists denied reports about a flying saucer that had been found in Antarctica. It turned out that the saucer was just a rock
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth

Video

Society

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder
Dentist removes patient s 22 healthy teeth
Dentist removes patient's 22 healthy teeth
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
World s largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China s city of kites
World's largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China's city of kites

Popular photos

World

Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
World s most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
World's most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
Trump demonstrates Montenegro s real place at NATO
Trump demonstrates Montenegro's real place at NATO
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
South Korea s incorporation in US missile defense unacceptable for Russia
South Korea's incorporation in US missile defense unacceptable for Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service