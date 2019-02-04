World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy

World » Former USSR

The Russian Navy has received new visual and optical interference stations known as 5P-42 "Filin".

Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy. 63386.jpeg

The new weapon is capable of blinding the enemy and even causing hallucinations. The Filin, which translates as "eagle owl",  creates low-frequency oscillations of radiation brightness thus causing temporary reversible disorders of the organs of sight.

The Filin visual and optical interference station was tested on volunteers. They claimed that it was impossible to conduct sight shooting under the influence of the new weapon. Some complained about the appearance of floating circles before their eyes, some others said that they experienced nausea, dizziness and the loss of orientation in space.

The Filin station of visual and optical interference is also capable of suppressing night-vision devices, laser infrared rangefinders and guidance systems of anti-tank guided missiles.

The new equipment has been installed on two warships of the Russian Navy - the Admiral Gorshkov and the Admiral Kasatonov with two Filin stations on each to those ships.

Also read:

Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be

Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Topics new weapons russian navy radar station Russian warships putin's new weapons
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Columnists
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Asia
Farcical Ceasefire in Yemen Collapsing
News All >
Readers' top
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Columnists
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Columnists
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?

The digital age gave us a new etarian label, the Millennials. Are these IT-savvy whiz-kids prepared for the real world and the changes the New Age will bring?

The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Columnists
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Contributor submission In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov US Treasury takes control of Siberia Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
2019: Putin should end 'friendship' with USA, Japan and Belarus
Venezuela's Supreme Court v. US Attempted Coup
Venezuela's Supreme Court v. US Attempted Coup
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Creators of Russia's new super weapons arrested for their dead souls
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
The Constitutional Right to Boycott Israel Under Attack
Boeing 777 from Caracas with unknown cargo on board lands in Moscow
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
New Kinzhal missile to strike aircraft carriers from distance of 1,500 km
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
The Documented Ancient Construction Method of The Great Pyramid
America's judases, part two: Gladys Knight
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.