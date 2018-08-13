World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters

World » Former USSR

The US Navy published information in its Twitter account about the USS Carney destroyer entering the Black Sea. As it was said, the warship entered the Black Sea as part of the mission to carry out security operations and expand cooperation with partners and allies in the region.

Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters. 62729.jpeg

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) entered the Black Sea, Aug. 12, in order to conduct maritime security operations and enhance capability and interoperability with allies and partners in the region. The ship's operations in the Black Sea are meant to enhance maritime security and stability, and combined readiness and naval capability with Black Sea allies and partners," the statement, issued late on Sunday said.

Officials with the Russian Defence Ministry told politonline.ru that the Black Sea Fleet, the Bastion system and the Russian Air Force will closely monitor the NATO ship by virtually taking it on their sights.

According to representatives of the US Sixth Fleet, the presence of the warship in the Black Sea will demonstrate the USA's commitment to close cooperation with allies to strengthen maritime security and stability.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

US Navy controls Black Sea
Topics US Navy Black Sea USS Carney
Comments
Topical Analytics
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Columnists
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
News All >
Readers' top
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
World War Three may break out because of USA's agony

Will there be an all-destructive war in the near future? Is mankind going to commit suicide? Why do the powers-that-be walk on thin ice even if they know that this ice is too thin?

World War Three may break out because of USA's agony
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Economics
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Columnists
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Columnists
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides

More sanctions from the USA using the Skripal affair as an excuse without a shred of evidence, based on hype, hysteria and hearsay. Back-door economic warfare.

Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Americas
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
Economics
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Economics
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond

"We will have to react to this war - with economic methods, political methods, and, if necessary, with the help of other methods, and our American friends should understand this," Medvedev said

Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Columnists
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
News from the Kremlin
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
Americas
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
Dmitry Sudakov Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love" Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Russia's largest oligarchs and their companies move assets to Russia
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Portugal: Dying country of no future and many pensioners elects new president
Putin convenes Security Council meeting to discuss new sanctions
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Russia PM: USA declares economic war on Russia. Russia must respond
Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Kremlin running out of patience as USA tries to create smoke without fire
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.