Pravda.ru

News » Former USSR

Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk

24.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk. Belarus
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The Belarusian KGB has detained 26 people, who had been preparing mass riots. They belong to the White Legion and Young Front groups.

Among them there are professional fighters, they had weapons and the Azov battalion symbols. According to special services, they planned to use weapons during street protests on 25 March. Fighters from Ukraine should also be involved.

One of the detainees revealed that they had to oppose pro-Russian forces which could allegedly attack a column of protesters. He also said that they were exercising acts in case of combat acts and trained shooting. Leaders Miroslav Lozovskiy and Dmitriy Dashkevich were detained.

Also read: US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi's fate?

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Americans contended with Lukashenko
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
The multi-purpose aircraft carrier will have a total displacement of about 95,000 tons. Its length, width and draft will make up 330×42×11 meters. The width of the flight deck will be 85 meters. The...
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?
Who is killing the 13-year-olds - for a selfie?
Iconic Soviet singer says Russia should ignore Eurovision in bandit Ukraine
Iconic Soviet singer says Russia should ignore Eurovision in bandit Ukraine

Popular photos

World

Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
EU wants Turkey s Erdogan to be the next Yanukovych
EU wants Turkey's Erdogan to be the next 'Yanukovych'
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo
Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service