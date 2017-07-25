Russian man arrested in Latvia for using UAV near defence ministry

Pravda.ru

A citizen of the Russian Federation was detained in the capital of Latvia, Riga, for launching an unmanned aerial vehicle near the building of the Ministry of Defence of Latvia.

As noted in the message from the press service of the National Armed Forces of the Baltic Republic, the Latvian military police detained the Russian because the unmanned aerial vehicle that he was controlling was flying above the building of the defence department.

The message also said that earlier this month, a law was passed in Latvia, according to which unmanned aerial vehicles shall not approach the building of the Ministry of Defence closer than 50 meters. Also, in accordance with the law, UAVs shall not approach military facilities in the country closer than 500 meters.

It was reported that the detained Russian national was transferred to the Latvian police.

Russian language dispute in Latvia
 

