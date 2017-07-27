Pravda.ru

Russia and Armenia create unified army

President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the ratification of the agreement with Armenia about the creation of a group of combined forces. The Russian Parliament, the State Duma, considered the agreement in June 2016.

The document was posted on the official website of legal information. "To ratify the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia on the united group alignment (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, signed in Moscow on November 30, 2016," the law says.

Last week, Armenia announced a possibility for a war to break out after Russia supplied weapons to Azerbaijan. According to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, this is the most painful aspect of the Armenian-Russian friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries in general.

