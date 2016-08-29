President of Uzbekistan, 78, suffers brain hemorrhage

AP photo

The daughter of Uzbek President Islam Karimov wrote on her Instagram account that her father was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage.



Currently, Islam Karimov remains in the intensive care unit. Doctors cannot predict his health condition for the nearest future.



Islam Karimov's daughter Lola Karimov asked people to respect the family's right to privacy.



"I will be very grateful to those people, who will support my father in their prayers," she wrote.



Islam Karimov is 78 years old. He was born on January 30, 1938 in Samarkand. Karimov has been Uzbekistan's first President since the country gained independence in 1991.



Pravda.Ru



