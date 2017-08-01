People's Republic of Donetsk to introduce capital punishment for corruption

Source: Pravda.ru

The authorities of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk plan to introduce capital punishment for bribery and corruption, the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk, Alexander Zakharchenko wrote in social media.

According to the source, the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk made the announcement when filming "The Front of Donetsk" documentary. The documentary is said to appear on the Internet in the nearest future.

Last month, Zakharchenko announced the creation of Malorossiya - a state that is supposed to become the legal successor of Ukraine in the Donbass region.

