Ukraine fears Russia's retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime

Ukraine is ready to either pass a law on the introduction of the visa regime with Russia or take other restrictive measures against Russian citizens to cross the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian MPs will consider the issue after they return to work after holidays.

The Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, the Radical Party of Oleg Lyashko, the National Front and Self-Help parties are ready to vote for the introduction of the visa regime with the Russian Federation, the Izvestia newspaper reports. The position of Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland is unclear. Judging from what is happening in Ukraine today, one may expect visas between Russia and Ukraine will appear this autumn, MPs believe.

Yet, Kiev fears that Moscow may give a mirror answer to the move. Russia's retaliatory measures will complicate the lives of millions of Ukrainian citizens who work on the territory of the Russian Federation. This way or other, Kiev may either abolish the visa-free regime with Russia and impose travel restrictions.

