Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukraine fears Russia's retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime

04.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukraine fears Russia's retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime. 60981.jpeg

Ukraine is ready to either pass a law on the introduction of the visa regime with Russia or take other  restrictive measures against Russian citizens to cross the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian MPs will consider the issue after they return to work after holidays.

The Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, the Radical Party of Oleg Lyashko, the National Front and Self-Help parties are ready to vote for the introduction of the visa regime with the Russian Federation, the Izvestia newspaper reports. The position of Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland is unclear. Judging from what is happening in Ukraine today, one may expect visas between Russia and Ukraine will appear this autumn, MPs believe.

Yet, Kiev fears that Moscow may give a mirror answer to the move. Russia's retaliatory measures will complicate the lives of millions of Ukrainian citizens who work on the territory of the Russian Federation. This way or other, Kiev may either abolish the visa-free regime with Russia and impose travel restrictions.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Will Ukraine dare to declare war on Russia?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots
In the USA, pilots are not allowed to watch videos of Su-35 demonstration flights at MAKS-2017 international air show
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has recently attracted media attention for his machismo
Is Turkey the next country for a "proxy and long war" of the Transnational Elite? Is Turkey the next country for a "proxy and long war" of the Transnational Elite?

Video

Society

Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia

Popular photos

World

President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Russia to punish Poland for decommunization
Russia to punish Poland for decommunization
China opens its first army base overseas
China opens its first army base overseas
US to open second front of war of sanctions
US to open second front of war of sanctions

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service