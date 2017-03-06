Ukrainian radicals agree to trade with Russia

AP Photo

Ukrainian activists have suspended blocking railroads from Russia, in particular in the city of Konotop, the Sumy region.

Participants of the blockade have agreed not to impede movement of trains and leave the checkpoint.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Railroads company have promised to report about cargoes transferred from and to Russia. It will be done once a month.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Ukrainian radicals who orchestrated a blockade of the Donbass, opened yet another checkpoint not far from the Russian border to suspend trade with Russia.

