Ukraine builds new barracks for soldiers with no sewage, electricity and no heating

06.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
The experimental barracks for Ukrainian soldiers have astonished volunteers. The building is being built for the Odessa Marine Battalion in the village of Dachnoye-2. The barracks are to be completed by June 2, but it is clear that the construction will take a longer time. In addition, there are no toilets in the barracks. There is neither sewage nor electricity in the barracks, while the walls already fall apart.

"I do not say anything about the heating system for the barracks, because there is no such system at all, not even in the project," volunteer Ksenia Alekseeva told the Dumskaya publication.

Reportedly, a contractor company asks for money without providing the results of the work, thereby sabotaging tender conditions.

