World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Russia has launched large-scale military drills in south-western and western strategic directions. Tactical flight training drills take place in the south of Russia and in the Crimea with the participation of air defence units and about 100 helicopters and aircraft of the Southern Military District.


Ukrainian Army soldiers can't change their clothes for 4 months

In the Pskov region, an airborne assault regiment of the 76th Airborne Division was scrambled. All exercises are directly related to military threats that have appeared at the borders of the Russian Federation lately.

It goes about NATO's Saber Strike exercises in the Baltic States. As Dmitry Peskov, Putin's official spokesman said, Russia is taking "all necessary security measures for its borders through relevant departments."

All the tasks of the exercises will be implemented "taking into account the situation developing in the Baltic countries in connection with Saber Strike-2018 manoeuvres," Lieutenant-General Yuri Netkachev said.

Tactical flight training events will be held in light of the current situation in the Donbass. The exercise will be conducted at combined naval and aviation range grounds in the Rostov region, the Krasnodar Territory and in the Republic of Crimea.

Ukraine closed three sections of the Azov Sea before September 1. Experts noted in this regard that the borders in the Sea of Azov were not determined, while its northern coast remains an armed conflict area, where Ukraine is not entitled to close the sea zone for any type of military exercises.

Such actions look like preparations for real combat actions. Such decisions, Russian military officials said, are likely to be related to Kiev's possible plans to launch a large military operation in the Donbass and in the Crimea.

Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, said that he was ready to open fire should Kiev's military exercises in the area of the Sea of Azov pose a threat to the breakaway republic.

It stands the reason that Ukraine's Navy is absolutely powerless to resist the Russian Navy. Therefore, one may assume that large-scale actions of the armed forces in the South-Eastern Military District are to the reflection of a possible attack of a more powerful enemy.

The Ukrainian military realise their own level too. Vladimir Shilov, ex-commander of the 5th company of Dnepr -1 battalion, said that "this is not 2014, but at the same time nothing has changed in the army much." "There's a Soviet madhouse in the army, because old officers have returned," he added. "The volunteer movement was ruined, although it would have been a lot better with it. If people had the opportunity to terminate their contracts, 50% would instantly leave the military. All in all, everything is bad. If Russia, God forbid, makes a move, everything will be pretty crappy," he added.

Also read: What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war

Topics ukraine donbass Russian Navy ukrainian army war in Ukraine
Comments
Topical Analytics
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Columnists
I love free speech; I hate free speech
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Readers' top
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
News All >
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions

"As a matter of fact, my expectations were justified. Judging from what we see on television, Vladimir Putin is not very tall, I knew it, we all know what he looks like, but there's a thing that really struck me," the Austrian journalist said

Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream

I address this open letter to the children of the future. Those who read it too soon may laugh, those who read it too late will have cried their last tears away

Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
Other
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that he has not been able to have a meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump because of the bitter domestic political struggle inside the United States

Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Other
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
Dmitry Sudakov Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission I love free speech; I hate free speech Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
I love free speech; I hate free speech
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
I love free speech; I hate free speech
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed