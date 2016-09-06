Nationalists attack Ukraine's most popular TV channel, set offices on fire

Source: Pravda.Ru

A crowd of Ukrainian nationalists have been staying near the building of Inter TV channel in Kiev for three days. Earlier, the nationalists attempted to set the offices of the channel on fire.

The Ukrainian radicals attacked the Ukrainian channel for its pro-Russian orientation. In particular, the channel was attacked for broadcasting the appearances of Russian singers Joseph Kobzon and Oleg Gazmanov, who are barred from entering the territory of Ukraine.

The struggle between the journalists of the Ukrainian channel and the crowd of Ukrainian nationalists resumed on September 5, Vzglyad reports.

According to the journalists, a group of individuals of not less than 50 people blocked the entrance and the exit to the building of the TV channel. The radicals do not let employees of the channel access their work places.

The administration of the Ukrainian TV channel has already complained to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Security Service and other law-enforcement agencies claiming that the radicals prevent the journalists from conducting their professional activities.

A message posted on the website of the channel says that about 70 employees of the blocked TV channel could leave their offices after the police unblocked the exit from the building.

The fire in the building of the TV channel has completely destroyed one of the studios. Several employees of the channel suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

