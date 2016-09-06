Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Nationalists attack Ukraine's most popular TV channel, set offices on fire

06.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Nationalists attack Ukraine's most popular TV channel, set offices on fire. 58781.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru

A crowd of Ukrainian nationalists have been staying near the building of Inter TV channel in Kiev for three days. Earlier, the nationalists attempted to set the offices of the channel on fire. 

The Ukrainian radicals attacked the Ukrainian channel for its pro-Russian orientation. In particular, the channel was attacked for broadcasting the appearances of Russian singers Joseph Kobzon and Oleg Gazmanov, who are barred from entering the territory of Ukraine. 

The struggle between the journalists of the Ukrainian channel and the crowd of Ukrainian nationalists resumed on September 5, Vzglyad reports. 

According to the journalists, a group of individuals of not less than 50 people blocked the entrance and the exit to the building of the TV channel. The radicals do not let employees of the channel access their work places. 

The administration of the Ukrainian TV channel has already complained to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Security Service and other law-enforcement agencies claiming that the radicals prevent the journalists from conducting their professional activities. 

A message posted on the website of the channel says that about 70 employees of the blocked TV channel could leave their offices after the police unblocked the exit from the building. 

The fire in the building of the TV channel has completely destroyed one of the studios. Several employees of the channel suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.  

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!
The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!
If the US and Europe would stop terrorizing people "South of the border", overthrowing their legitimate and progressive governments (as recently happened in Honduras, Paraguay and Brazil), if they'd...
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen for insulting President Lukashnko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen for insulting President Lukashnko
On September 1, 2016, a 52-year-old resident of Belarus was sentenced to ten years in a penal colony for the murder of US citizen Solomon Yasman. The court found the man guilty of murder and theft of...
Chinese warships approach Alaska Chinese warships approach Alaska

Video

Society

Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It s worse
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It's worse
Billions spent...on soccer players
Billions spent...on soccer players
UEFA Leagues: They re off!
UEFA Leagues: They're off!

Popular photos

World

Nationalists attack Ukraine s most popular TV channel, set offices on fire
Nationalists attack Ukraine's most popular TV channel, set offices on fire
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
US ready for Russia s invasion of Ukraine
US ready for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
John McCain readies to become Putin s friend
John McCain readies to become Putin's friend
Germany s imperial army to build New German European Order
Germany's imperial army to build New German European Order
Secret documents reveal bloody history of CIA
Secret documents reveal bloody history of CIA

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service