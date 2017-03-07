Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukraine's former PM Yatsenyuk embarrasses himself on BBC

07.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukraine's former PM Yatsenyuk embarrasses himself on BBC. 59913.jpeg
AP photo

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk said in an interview with BBC's HARDtalk that the wishes of Russian President Putin did not concern him.

Stephen Sackur, the host of the program, received a very strange reply from Yatsenyuk: "Who is Vladimir Putin in the context of NATO and Ukrainian independence? ... I'm saying that the Ukrainian army is strong. I'm saying that the Ukrainian people manage to survive. We still have our nation, our country, and what President Putin wants doesn't concern me."

The presenter laughed and noted that the person, who had a clear strategy of what he wanted was Vladimir Putin, although Yatsenyuk, of course, may not worry about what the Russian president wanted.

Political scientist, historian, journalist and TV host Vladimir Kornilov commented on the interview on his Facebook page. "Sackur asked Yatsenyuk about his financial condition, and the latter said that he had about a million dollars (funny, right?), and then explained that he had worked as a banker for ten years. Well, I thought that I did not know something about the biography of the ex-premier. I've read his biography and could not find those ten years," Kornilov wrote.

"Sackur humiliated Arseniy Yatsenyuk, when the latter started talking about the unprecedented "reforms" that he was implementing when serving as the prime minister. The host of the program reminded him that the rating of his government was only to percent at the time when Yatsenyuk resigned," he also wrote. Yatsenyuk could only mumble that there was an information campaign conducted against his government.

The presenter also asked Yatsenyuk point blank questions and wondered whether the former prime minister of Ukraine could look in the eyes of the mothers, who lost their sons in the Donbass war. Yatsenyuk did not answer the question. He only said that those men were heroes.

Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


In search of Yatsenyuk: Where Ukrainian ex-PM got lost
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia's Tupolev design bureau has created a full-size model of the prospective aviation long-range aviation complex, known for the Russian initials as PAK DA
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons

Video

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport

Popular photos

World

Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service