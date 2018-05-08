World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

President Petro Poroshenko said at a ceremony during the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation that Ukraine should not have any common military holidays with Russia.

Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia. 62454.jpeg

According to Poroshenko, Ukraine put an end to the "long-standing and strange tradition" to celebrate the main military holiday in unison with Russia.

"Our military calendar must not contain anything in common with the aggressor," Poroshenko said.

On May 8, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation instead of the Victory Day, which the country used to celebrate together with Russia. The new holiday was established in Ukraine in March 2015, and Kiev thus joined the Western tradition of celebrating Victory over Nazi Germany.

In 2014, Poroshenko signed a decree on the celebration of the Day of the Defender of Ukraine. The day is now celebrated in Ukraine on October 14 instead of the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland, which Ukraine used to celebrate with Russia on February 23. In addition, Poroshenko postponed the celebration of the Day of the Border Guard from May 28 to April 30.

The Act of Germany's military surrender was signed on May 7 in Rheims. The document came into force on May 8. However, Joseph Stalin refused to recognize this act and demanded a re-signing, because it was Soviet major-general Ivan Susloparov, who signed the document on behalf of the USSR. Susloparov did not have time to hold preliminary consultations with Moscow, and the act was signed again.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The West minimizes Russian victory over fascism
Topics Russia ukraine Victory day Ukrainian crisis Petro Poroshenko
Comments
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Columnists
When capitalism finds out it gives free meals
Asia
A message from Iran
Readers' top
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
The ominous Armenian destiny
Putin Forever
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
World's most beautiful man lives in Ukraine
News All >
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Belarusian ice hockey players scared to return home after grand failure in Denmark
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
USA wants China to become backward, third world state again
US installs laser guns on its warships
World's most beautiful man lives in Ukraine
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
The ominous Armenian destiny
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Columnists
The ominous Armenian destiny

It is not the first time that Armenia enters the sights of variously colorful revolutionaries in the pay of foreign powers. Already in 2008, following the defeat in the presidential elections of Levon Ter-Petrosyan...

The ominous Armenian destiny
Putin Forever
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Americas
US installs laser guns on its warships
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Asia
USA wants China to become backward, third world state again
Dmitry Sudakov Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo When capitalism finds out it gives free meals Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Putin Forever
A message from Iran
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
A message from Iran
Putin Forever
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
A message from Iran
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
A message from Iran
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
A message from Iran
A message from Iran
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed