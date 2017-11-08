World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Next week, the Ukrainian authorities intend to make a decision on the termination of diplomatic relations with Russia.

Ukraine readies to terminate diplomatic relations with Russia

Reportedly, the Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, will introduce a relevant paragraph into the law about the reintegration of the Donbass, which the parliament is to consider in the second reading on November 16.

Experts believe that representatives of the majority of factions will vote to support the decision. The next stage will be the decree signed by President Petro Poroshenko, after which Russian diplomatic institutions in Ukraine, and Ukrainian ones in Russia will be closed.

Kiev will supposedly deliver the authorities to represent Ukraine's interests in Moscow either to  Belarus or Switzerland.

"The goal of the amendment is to remind the government that it is impossible to recognize Russia as an aggressor state and maintain diplomatic relations at the same time," Ivan Vinnik, an MP of Petro Poroshenko's bloc told RBC. As soon as the Verkhovna Rada approves the law on the reintegration of the Donbass, Russia will be recognized as an aggressor country, he added.

"Preserving diplomatic relations after this will be a criminal act on the part of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. In fact, these relations have already been terminated. There are no ambassadors, and the diplomats, who work in the embassies are not diplomats of the first rank. We need to have this move recorded on the legislative level," Vinnik said.

Also apparently forgotten are the US and UK atomic testing in the Pacific (1946-1962) for which servicemen - unwarned of the dangers - who survived, fought for compensation for cancers and deformities of their children until the end of their lives. A few, now very elderly, still fight on.

Also apparently forgotten are the US and UK atomic testing in the Pacific (1946-1962) for which servicemen - unwarned of the dangers - who survived, fought for compensation for cancers and deformities of their children until the end of their lives. A few, now very elderly, still fight on.

Russian senators Franz Klintsevich and Viktor Bondarev put forward a suggestion to deploy Russian military bases within setting distance from the United States

