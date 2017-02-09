Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia

09.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia. 59752.jpeg

Ukrainian intelligence agencies had a plan to penetrate into political and defense structures of Russia prior to Viktor Yanukovych's coming to power, former head of Ukrainian intelligence, Nikolai Malomuzh said.

In an interview with 112.UA, the career intelligence officer said that Ukraine had a whole strategy to penetrate into Russia's political and defense organizations.

"Back then (during the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko - ed.), the level of protection of Ukraine was high. We had not lost the Crimea (as a result of the orange revolution  -ed.), we had avoided a war and excluded Russia's priorities with regard to Ukraine," he said.

He also said that Ukrainian intelligence services had comprehensive knowledge on the situation in Russia from 2005 till 2010.

"During the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, the work in relation to Russia was practically stopped," the former head of Ukrainian intelligence said, adding that there was another concept adopted of Russia being a friendly country. According to Malomuzh, "it was a failure."

Nikolai Malomuzh is a career intelligence officer, who headed the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010 under President Viktor Yushchenko. After Viktor Yanukovych took office as president, Malomuzh was dismissed from his post. In Soviet times, Malomuzh served in the State Security Committee (KGB).

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine throws itself into anti-Russian hysteria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Russia successfully implements a "new Mediterranean policy," the basis of which was laid in the return of the Crimea to the Russian Federation
The USA will collapse in eight years The USA will collapse in eight years

Video

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything

Popular photos

World

Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
The point of NATO s existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service