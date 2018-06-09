Ukrainian radicals intended to assassinate former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, the former chief of the security service of the toppled Ukrainian president, Vladimir Pavlenko said.
In Kharkov, Yanukovych was to attend the Congress of the Party of Regions, where radical groups were expecting him to appear. Two groups of Ukrainian nationalists were waiting for Yanukovych to arrive to kill him.
"If the first group had failed, the second one would have shot the president dead. They also planned to throw Molotov cocktails at his vehicle to burn him there alive," Vladimir Pavlenko told RIA Novosti news agency.
Yanukovych's visit to Kharkov was canceled after the security service learned about the plan.
Ukrainian politicians do not exclude that it was President Petro Poroshenko who ordered to shoot down Boeing 777, Flight MH17, over the Donbass
Kiev will have to deal with most serious consequences should the crisis in the Donbass aggravate. Ukraine may face a threat to its statehood, Putin said
It stands the reason that Ukraine's Navy is absolutely powerless to resist the Russian Navy. "There's a Soviet madhouse in the Ukrainian army, because old officers have returned," a Ukrainian military man said