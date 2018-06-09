Ukrainian nationalists planned to burn Yanukovych alive

Ukrainian radicals intended to assassinate former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, the former chief of the security service of the toppled Ukrainian president, Vladimir Pavlenko said.



Yanukovych wonders if Ukraine needs another war

In Kharkov, Yanukovych was to attend the Congress of the Party of Regions, where radical groups were expecting him to appear. Two groups of Ukrainian nationalists were waiting for Yanukovych to arrive to kill him.

"If the first group had failed, the second one would have shot the president dead. They also planned to throw Molotov cocktails at his vehicle to burn him there alive," Vladimir Pavlenko told RIA Novosti news agency.

Yanukovych's visit to Kharkov was canceled after the security service learned about the plan.