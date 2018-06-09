World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian nationalists planned to burn Yanukovych alive

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukrainian radicals intended to assassinate former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, the former chief of the security service of the toppled Ukrainian president, Vladimir Pavlenko said.


Yanukovych wonders if Ukraine needs another war

In Kharkov, Yanukovych was to attend the Congress of the Party of Regions, where radical groups were expecting him to appear. Two groups of Ukrainian nationalists were waiting for Yanukovych to arrive to kill him.

"If the first group had failed, the second one would have shot the president dead. They also planned to throw Molotov cocktails at his vehicle to burn him there alive," Vladimir Pavlenko told RIA Novosti news agency.

Yanukovych's visit to Kharkov was canceled after the security service learned about the plan.

Topics Ukrainian crisis viktor yanukovych ukrainian nationalists
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Readers' top
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
In World War Three, mankind will cease to exist - Putin
News All >
Ukrainian nationalists planned to burn Yanukovych alive
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Czech President's press secretary cleans desecrated monument to Soviet soldiers in Prague
Putin names his all-time favourite footballers
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17

Ukrainian politicians do not exclude that it was President Petro Poroshenko who ordered to shoot down Boeing 777, Flight MH17, over the Donbass

Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine
Politics
Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine
Europe
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Politics
Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine

Kiev will have to deal with most serious consequences should the crisis in the Donbass aggravate. Ukraine may face a threat to its statehood, Putin said

Putin speaks about God and warns Ukraine
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Europe
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia

It stands the reason that Ukraine's Navy is absolutely powerless to resist the Russian Navy. "There's a Soviet madhouse in the Ukrainian army, because old officers have returned," a Ukrainian military man said

Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Europe
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Lyuba Lulko Putin as behind-the-scenes negotiator in US-DPRK summit Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Should Russia return to G8?
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Donald Trump invites Russia back to G8
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Should Russia return to G8?
Should Russia return to G8?
Ukraine: A country of miracles, where people rise from the dead
Should Russia return to G8?
Syria's White Helmets accuse Russia of killing 44 civilians in Idlib
Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Should Russia return to G8?
Donald Trump invites Russia back to G8
Donald Trump invites Russia back to G8
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Black magic: The past and the present
Russian economy grows steadily – Putin
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed