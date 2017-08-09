Pravda.ru

Ukraine concerned about call from Germany to develop relations with Crimea

09.08.2017

Ukraine concerned about call from Germany to develop relations with Crimea.

Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pavel Klimkin, expressed serious concerns and outrage about a call from Germany to develop relations with the Crimea. The initiative to develop relations with the Crimea came from the head of the Free Democratic Party of Germany, Christian Lindner.

"We are very concerned that some politicians, such as the leader of the Free Democratic Party of Germany, Christian Lindner, are trying to ignore or even justify obvious violations of human rights," Klimkin stated.

Earlier, Pravda.Ru reported that Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea Remzi Ilyasov, said that the Crimea was a "forbidden fruit" for Ukrainians when commenting on appeals from a Ukrainian minister not to travel to Russia's Crimea.

According to the Crimean politician, the Ukrainian authorities only kindle the desire of the Ukrainian people to spend their vacation in the Crimea. "Now is not the time, when one can show others where to go. If the Ukrainian authorities care about their people, they need to arrange normal customs procedures for the Ukrainians entering the Crimea. If you want to close everything, you create a product that interests people even more," Ilyasov said.

