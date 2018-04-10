World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most

World » Former USSR » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko said on the eve of the eighth anniversary of the Smolensk air crash, in which the entire Polish administration was killed, that Lech Kaczynski "could deeply understand the importance of solidarity, which Moscow was so afraid of," the Polish Press Agency said.

Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most. 62303.jpeg

"Lech could deeply understand Poland's exceptional mission in the east of Europe," Yushchenko said recollecting his trip with Kaczynski to Georgia in August 2008.

"I believe that it was one of our most important missions, because we showed through solidarity that we were much stronger than the invader. We deeply believed that our joint strength was exceeding the capabilities of the Russian army, because we had truth on our side, and if so, then we had God on our side too," said Yushchenko.

According to Yushchenko, there was little of such international solidarity when Russia attacked Ukraine in 2014. "We were missing it for a very long time. The political Europe is waking up only now and starts realising that Putin is not afraid of either sanctions or military force. He is afraid of our solidarity," Viktor Yushchenko said.

Yushchenko could not help drawing an analogy between the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and himself: "These are ways of the struggle against enemies that Russia has always used. I understand the reasons behind it. My policy was not good for Moscow as it would alienate Ukraine from Russia, it was a pro-European policy. Without Ukraine, Russia will never be successful. Ukraine is the main condition for the success of the Russian state power project," the Ukrainian ex-president said.

Yushchenko pointed out that for this reason the Kremlin occupied the Ukrainian Crimea and caused the conflict in the Donbass. "This is the price that we are paying for our rapprochement with the West. The tragedy that took place in the UK can take place again in any country. This is a threat to everyone of us. Understanding this is a great success," Yushchenko said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine awaits lethal weapons from the West
Topics ukraine Lech Kaczynski Viktor Yushchenko Smolensk plane crash
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Anomalous phenomena
Russia celebrates Easter
Readers' top
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance

The demonization of Russia that has been ongoing since the Russian government blocked Obama's planned invasion of Syria in behalf of Israel and Obama's bombing of Iran

Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Americas
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Columnists
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance

The demonization of Russia that has been ongoing since the Russian government blocked Obama's planned invasion of Syria in behalf of Israel and Obama's bombing of Iran

Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Americas
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase

Tifor airbase, also known as Tiyas airfield or T-4, in Syria's Homs Province was attacked by two F-15 fighters belonging to the Israeli Air Force

Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Americas
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
News from the Kremlin
Russia may revise trade agreements with USA in response to sanctions
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Saharawi Activists in Western Sahara: A tough Situation in a Hostile Environment Contributor submission
Comments
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Russia hopes reason prevails over insanity in Syria
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Russia may revise trade agreements with USA in response to sanctions
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed