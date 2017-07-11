Hackers turn Ukraine's governmental website into porn page

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Hackers attacked the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. The malefactors turned the governmental website into a pornographic page by posting adult photos on the main page (mon.gov.ua).

According to media reports, in the morning of July 11, the website depicted photos of naked women with insulting captions. The website was shut down, but then resumed its normal work.

Not that long ago, a number of Ukrainian organizations suffered from a massive cyber attack. The list of affected organisations included the Central Bank of Ukraine, as well as energy companies Ukrenergo and Kyivenergo.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru