Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help

13.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help. 59776.jpeg
AP photo

Italian geopolitical analyst Marco Carlo predicted the collapse of Ukraine in 2017. In his article, published in Notizie Geopolitiche, Carlo suggested that Donald Trump's policy of isolationism will lead to the transformation of Ukraine. As a result of the transformation, Ukraine will find itself in the hands of Europe and Russia.

Russia's natural desire to secure its western border in connection with NATO's eastward expansion  has divided Ukraine into zones of European and Russian influence. With the arrival of Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive an opportunity to significantly reduce or even eliminate the so-called buffer zone that consists of several Russophobian countries in Eastern Europe.

As a result, the traditional division of Ukrainian regions into zones of influence between Europe and Russia will return. Western Ukraine will go under the protectorate of Poland in the pro-German European Union, while the entire Novorossiya, including the Donbass, the south-east and the south-west of Ukraine, will come under the control of Moscow. Central Ukraine, including Kiev, will be jointly managed by the Kremlin and Germany, the article says.

Trump's policy in Europe will lead to a dramatic rearrangement of forces, and Russia will strengthen its influence in the region even more.

After reaching an agreement with NATO on the division of spheres of influence in Europe, Russia will strengthen its influence in the Baltic-Black Sea arc, while the US and Britain will withdraw their troops from the Baltic States in exchange for a protectorate over Scandinavia. The normalization of relations with the alliance will allow Moscow to restore economic cooperation with Germany, which remains interested in the development of Eurasian trade with China.

In this new system, Ukraine will get the role of a mediator between Russia and the West, while losing its own sovereign influence. Ukraine's current "Maidan regime" will give way to new political forces.

The Italian analyst believes that NATO will eventually retreat from Russia. An increasing amount of Russian citizens (67%) are confident that NATO poses a threat to Russia, a recent Gallup poll said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


CIA report: where US invasion expected in Ukraine
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
Is the United States of America degrading and falling apart? Will Donald Trump be able to stop the collapse of the country? Will his opponents - global financial elites - be able to initiate a civil...
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
The body of 51-year-old leader of the Ku Klux Klan Frank Ancona, was found in a river in the US state of Missouri
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help

Video

Society

First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?

Popular photos

World

The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Trump s perestroika: The making of a super president
Trump's perestroika: The making of a super president
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia
Former chief of Ukrainian intelligence tells of large-scale operation against Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service