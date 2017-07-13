Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukraine's Poroshenko shares his pipe dreams with EU officials

13.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukraine's Poroshenko shares his pipe dreams with EU officials. 60831.jpeg
AP photo

President Poroshenko dreams of holding Ukraine-EU summits in Yalta (Crimea) and Donetsk (People's Republic of Donetsk). The Ukrainian president shared his unrealizable plans with European officials.

On July 13, President of Ukraine held a meeting with Chairman of the European Council Donald Tusk and the Head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. The meeting took place in Kiev. "I hope that someday we - let me express this assumption - will hold next Ukraine-EU summits in Donetsk and Yalta," Poroshenko said during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the final statement of the summit may not materialize, because the sides have reportedly disagree on certain formulations. Poroshenko insists the joint statement should refer to a phrase from the preamble of the Association Agreement that says that the EU "recognizes European aspirations of Ukraine and welcomes its European choice." However, EU representatives were opposed to such wording.

Earlier, speaking about the EU Council's approval of the Association Agreement with Ukraine, Poroshenko referred to the move as "Moscow's another defeat." He added that Ukraine was going to step on the new phase of the path towards the European Union - the path of comprehensive and deep reforms.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


EU no longer wants to fund Ukraine's mess
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian defence industry ready to build 100-ton monster ICBM and ghost trains
Russian defence industry ready to build 100-ton monster ICBM and ghost trains
The Russian industry is ready to build a 100-ton ballistic missile, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said. According to him, the same can be said about the Barguzin railway-based missile system...
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Donald Trump has long been the protagonist, craving the limelight, basking in attention and living on the knife-edge of reality TV adrenalin rushes. It works in New York, to a lesser extent in...
Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West

Video

Society

Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Popular photos

World

Trump s Western Civilization : The most idiotic speech in history
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Ukraine as NATO member will mean only one thing - war with Russia
Ukraine as NATO member will mean only one thing - war with Russia
Putin says personal meetings with Trump necessary
Putin says personal meetings with Trump necessary
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea
Russia may expel 4 million Ukrainians
Russia may expel 4 million Ukrainians
Ukrainian officials believe Russia will attack Ukraine from Belarus
Ukrainian officials believe Russia will attack Ukraine from Belarus

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service