Ukraine sanctions Russia's major websites, falls into fit of anti-Russian hysteria

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has imposed new sanctions against Russia. This time, Ukraine has been cut off from major Russian social networks and search engines, such as VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Yandex.

The Ukrainian administration imposed sanctions on Mail.Ru Group as well.

In addition, Ukraine has extended sanctions against Russian natural persons and legal entities - 1,228 natural persons and 468 legal persons.

Ukraine has expended sanctions against Russian airlines. Russian air carriers will be subject to "restrictions, partial or complete cessation of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine. The list of sanctioned Russian airlines includes Aeroflot, UTair, Siberia, VIM-AVIA, Gazprom Avia and several others.

To crown it all, Ukraine also extended economic sanctions against Russia's largest state-run bank Sberbank, structures of Gazprom and Russian Technologies Corporation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru