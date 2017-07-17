Pravda.ru

Ukrainian officials would rather like the world without Russia

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Refugees Georgy Tuka said that it would be better, if Russia stopped existing as a state.

According to him, such a development would be best for all countries in the world. "Ultimately, for Ukraine, and, perhaps, for the whole world, the cessation of the existence of Russia as a state in the form as it is now would be best," the official said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman has finally determined the cause, for which Ukraine would not become a "great European power." According to him, it's all about corruption. Earlier, the European Court of Auditors (ESA) recognized Ukraine the most corrupt country in Europe. According to experts, anti-corruption reforms in the country have not brought  the desired result.

