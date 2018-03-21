World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine scraps economic cooperation program with Russia

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to end the program of economic cooperation with Russia for 2011-2020, RIA Novosti reports.

"It was adopted unanimously," Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman said after the question was put to a vote.

Prime ministers of Russia and Ukraine signed the program of economic cooperation in June 2011. It provides for deepening the regime of free trade and mutual protection of investments, creating an integrated system of payment and settlement operations and ensuring the free movement of citizens of both countries.

"We will do everything to ensure that the aggressor country pays a high price for aggression in Ukraine," Groysman said in an interview with 112 Ukraine television channel.

Ukraine also wants to reorient the national economy, Kiev officials said.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry prepared proposals for Ukraine's pullout from the Commonwealth of Independent States and the denunciation of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership with Russia.

At the same time, as of 2017, Russia became Ukraine's largest trade partner. The volume of trade between the two countries has grown significantly: Russian exports - by 140% compared to 2016, that is, by more than seven billion dollars, and Ukrainian imports have increased by 110%, reaching almost four billion dollars.

