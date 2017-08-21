US Defence Secretary says why he goes to Ukraine

AP photo

US Secretary of Defence James Mattis shared a few details of his forthcoming visit to Ukraine. Mattis will come to Kiev on August 24 to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to strategic partnership and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the US news agencies say.

Secretary Mattis will have meetings with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak.

"During these engagements, the secretary will reassure our Ukrainian partners that the U.S. remains firmly committed to the goal of restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as strengthening the strategic defense partnership between our two countries," the Defense Department said.

In his statement, the head of the Pentagon also added that the United States gives priority to solving problems in Ukraine by diplomatic methods. Mattis also supports efforts to put pressure on Russia to execute the Minsk Accords.

During his visit to Kiev, US Secretary of Defence Mattis will attend the military parade to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Poroshenko said that the arrival of the head of the US Department of Defence would be the "main surprise" of the holiday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met with the head of the Pentagon in June during his visit to the United States. It was reported as a result of the meeting that the Pentagon approved supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

