Ukrainian toppled President Yanukovych writes letter to work leaders

Ukrainian Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych wrote a letter to world leaders, in which he told about Maidan riots and made suggestions for the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Ysnukovych addressed his letter to Presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of Poland Andrzej Dude, PACE chief Pedro Agramunt, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.

Yanukovych wrote about the need to establish a "special committee of the Council of Europe to monitor the investigation of crimes committed on the Maidan." According to him, the Kiev authorities should launch a real investigation into the violent events that took place in the Ukrainian capital, while representatives of the special commission and the sitting Ukrainian opposition should monitor the progress of the investigation, RIA Novosti reports.

Yanukovych stated earlier that the current leadership of Ukraine is responsible for the events in the Donbas. According to him, "the sitting leadership of Ukraine did not have any reason to launch military actions against the civilian population, and they must be held accountable for that."

"About 10,000 people were killed, thousands went missing, hundreds of thousands left to other countries. The Donbas lies in ruins, the war continues. I am deeply convinced that the war that the sitting government has unleashed was a gross violation of human rights and the Constitution of Ukraine," he added.

In his letter, Yanukovych also suggested representatives of the people of the Donbas should be included in the negotiations within the Norman format. Should Kiev not execute the Minsk Accords, one should hold a referendum about the status of the Donbas, said Yanukovych.

