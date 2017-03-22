Kiev area shelled in Donetsk by Ukrainian special forces

AP Photo

Ukrainian special forces have shelled the Kiev area in Donetsk. It is reported that there are injured. The number of wounded is not known, but the Mayor of the city Aleksey Kulemzin has wrote on his Facebook page that the Zhelyabova street was shelled.

'Yet another shelling of our city. The Zhelyabova street in the Kiev area. According to preliminary data, there are wounded. The severity level is being specified. An ambulance has responded to the site,' the Mayor has informed.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, 3 militia men died and 2 more got wounded as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian special forces for the latest day. All in all, 17 localities of the Donetsk People's Republic have been shelled, including former airport and a Volvo-Centre in the north of Donetsk.

