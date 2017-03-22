Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Kiev area shelled in Donetsk by Ukrainian special forces

22.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Kiev area shelled in Donetsk by Ukrainian special forces. Donbass
AP Photo

Ukrainian special forces have shelled the Kiev area in Donetsk. It is reported that there are injured. The number of wounded is not known, but the Mayor of the city Aleksey Kulemzin has wrote on his Facebook page that the Zhelyabova street was shelled.

'Yet another shelling of our city. The Zhelyabova street in the Kiev area. According to preliminary data, there are wounded. The severity level is being specified. An ambulance has responded to the site,' the Mayor has informed.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, 3 militia men died and 2 more got wounded as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian special forces for the latest day. All in all, 17 localities of the Donetsk People's Republic have been shelled, including former airport and a Volvo-Centre in the north of Donetsk.

Also read: Donbass repels attack of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kominternovo

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Ukraine applies weapons of mass destruction in Donbass
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine will batter the Hungarian army if the latter supports Hungarian separatism in Transcarpathia, Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Suvorov said
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians do not want monarchy to be restored in Russia. As many as 68 percent of respondents said that they were opposed to having a czar on the throne in Russia
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier

Video

Society

Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn alien. Video
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin

Popular photos

World

Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service