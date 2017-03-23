Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army

23.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army. 60037.jpeg

Ukraine will batter the Hungarian army if the latter supports Hungarian separatism in Transcarpathia, Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Suvorov said during a televised talk show.

According to Suvorov, the Ukrainian army is almost ten times larger than that of Hungary, so it will not be a problem for Ukraine to defeat Hungary.

"Hungary has the 29,000-strong army, whereas the Ukrainian army counts 250,000 men. They will not even jerk to cross the Ukrainian border. There will be no separatism if there's no military support from a neighboring state. The Hungarian army has 29,000 people, so we will drive them out of the country in a week, if necessary, no problems about that," the blogger said.

Hungary is a member country of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). In 1992, Hungary provided bases on its territory to American troops. Since 1994, Hungary has been participating in all NATO events, as well as in various military operations conducted under the aegis of the alliance.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukrainian Army soldiers can't change their clothes for 4 months
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine will batter the Hungarian army if the latter supports Hungarian separatism in Transcarpathia, Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Suvorov said
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians do not want monarchy to be restored in Russia. As many as 68 percent of respondents said that they were opposed to having a czar on the throne in Russia
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier

Video

Society

Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn alien. Video
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin

Popular photos

World

Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service