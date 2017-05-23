Pravda.ru

News » Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine

US to end free military assistance to Ukraine

23.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US to end free military assistance to Ukraine. 60534.jpeg
AP photo

The US intends to stop free military assistance to Ukraine and a number of other countries. The military assistance will be replaced with loans, Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney told journalists.

The relevant decision can already be found in the draft budget of the United States for 2018. Changes will affect Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Ukraine.

"We do change a couple of the foreign military programs from direct grants to loans," said Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, in a briefing with reporters on Monday. "Our argument was instead of ... giving somebody $100 million, we could give them a smaller number worth of loan guarantees and they could actually buy more stuff."

The changes will not affect Egypt and Israel.

The United States has been assigning up to $300 million to Kiev to support the country's armed forces since the conflict sparked in Ukraine in 2014. The proposed draft budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts in the United States on October 1, will be directed to Congress for approval, where it may undergo changes.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Can USA save Ukraine?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
US experts believe that the Russian S-400 air defense system is good, but it is good against fourth-generation aircraft, while the United States has many fifth-generation aircraft. Figuratively...
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Vladimir Putin sowed panic and turmoil among American journalists after he promised to expose an audio recording of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei...
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video

Video

Society

Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers

Popular photos

World

Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets
CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Luhansk leader: Ukraine is a concentration camp
Luhansk leader: Ukraine is a concentration camp

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service